List Of 2023 Presidential Candidates, Political Party And State Of Origin

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate
*Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu*
(Lagos State)
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate
*Atiku Abubakar*
(Adamawa State)
Labour Party (LP)
Presidential Candidate
*Peter Obi*
(Anambra State)
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate
*Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso*
(Kano State)
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
Presidential Candidate
*Chekwas Okorie*
(Anambra State)
National Rescue Movement (NRM)
Presidential Candidate
*Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike*
(Imo State)
Accord Party (AP)
Presidential Candidate
*Christopher Imumolen*
(Edo State)
African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate
*Dumebi Kachikwu*
(Delta State)
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
Presidential Candidate
*Dan Nwanyanwu*
(Imo State)
Young Progressives Party (YPP) Presidential Candidate
*Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim*
(Kogi State)
Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate
*Prince Adewole Adebayo*
(Ondo State)
Action Alliance (AA)
Presidential Candidate
*Dr Hamza Al-Mustapha*
(Yobe State)
Action Democratic Party (ADP) Presidential Candidate
*Yabagi Yusuf Sani*
(Niger State)
Action Congress (AAC)
Presidential Candidate
*Omoyele Sowore*
(Ondo State)
Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
Presidential Candidate
*Kola Abiola*
(Ogun State)
Boot Party (BP)
Presidential Candidate
*Sunday Adenuga*
(Lagos State)
May the Best Candidate win