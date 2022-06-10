List Of 2023 Presidential Candidates, Political Party And State Of Origin

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate
*Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu*
(Lagos State)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate
*Atiku Abubakar*
(Adamawa State)

Labour Party (LP)
Presidential Candidate
*Peter Obi*
(Anambra State)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential Candidate
*Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso*
(Kano State)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
Presidential Candidate
*Chekwas Okorie*
(Anambra State)

National Rescue Movement (NRM)
Presidential Candidate
*Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike*
(Imo State)

Accord Party (AP)
Presidential Candidate
*Christopher Imumolen*
(Edo State)

African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate
*Dumebi Kachikwu*
(Delta State)

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
Presidential Candidate
*Dan Nwanyanwu*
(Imo State)

Young Progressives Party (YPP) Presidential Candidate
*Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim*
(Kogi State)

Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate
*Prince Adewole Adebayo*
(Ondo State)

Action Alliance (AA)
Presidential Candidate
*Dr Hamza Al-Mustapha*
(Yobe State)

Action Democratic Party (ADP) Presidential Candidate
*Yabagi Yusuf Sani*
(Niger State)

Action Congress (AAC)
Presidential Candidate
*Omoyele Sowore*
(Ondo State)

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
Presidential Candidate
*Kola Abiola*
(Ogun State)

Boot Party (BP)
Presidential Candidate
*Sunday Adenuga*
(Lagos State)

May the Best Candidate win

