List Of Presidential Candidates For The 2023 Elections

Accord (A) : Christopher Imumolen.
Action Alliance (AA) : Hamza Al Mustapha
Action Democratic Party (ADP) : Yabagi Sani
Action Peoples Party (APP) :
African Action Congress (AAC) : Omoyele Sowore
African Democratic Congress (ADC) : Dumebi Kachikwu
All Progressives Congress (APC) : Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) : Peter Umeadi
Allied Peoples Movement (APM) : Yusuf Mamman Dantalle
Boot Party (BP) : Sunday Adenuga
Labour Party (LP) : Peter Obi
National Rescue Movement (NRM) : Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) : Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) : Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) : Kola Abiola
Social Democratic Party (SDP) : Adewole Adebayo
Young Progressive Party (YPP) : Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim
Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) : Chief Dan Nwanyanwu
Picture 1 = BBC.
Pictures 2 and 3 = INEC