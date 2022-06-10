List Of Presidential Candidates For The 2023 Elections

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Accord (A) : Christopher Imumolen.

Action Alliance (AA) : Hamza Al Mustapha

Action Democratic Party (ADP) : Yabagi Sani

Action Peoples Party (APP) :

African Action Congress (AAC) : Omoyele Sowore

African Democratic Congress (ADC) : Dumebi Kachikwu

All Progressives Congress (APC) : Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) : Peter Umeadi

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) : Yusuf Mamman Dantalle

Boot Party (BP) : Sunday Adenuga

Labour Party (LP) : Peter Obi

National Rescue Movement (NRM) : Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) : Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) : Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) : Kola Abiola

Social Democratic Party (SDP) : Adewole Adebayo

Young Progressive Party (YPP) : Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) : Chief Dan Nwanyanwu

Picture 1 = BBC.
Pictures 2 and 3 = INEC

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: