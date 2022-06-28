See previous thread here: Katsina Utd Vs Remo Stars: How 2 Mins Added Time After Full Time Turns To 36 Mins

LMC Clarifies Timing In Katsina United Vs Remo Stars Match

On Jun 27, 2022

It has become necessary to correct the erroneous viral news of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 35 fixture in Katsina (Katsina Utd vs Remo Stars) played on Sunday June 26th 2022.

Some social media accounts have been spreading information that the match between Katsina United and Remo Stars had over 30 minutes added time.

This is not true. The match was disrupted by players of Katsina United who protested Remo Stars second equalising goal late in the game. In the process of the players contesting the Referees decision, there was encroachment on the field of play and it took some time before the encroachment was cleared and normalcy was restored.

The goal stood and the match duly restarted to conclude the remaining added minutes. However, most of those commenting, including some Sports Journalists followed the match on online live game trackers such as Livescore, Betway, flashscore and it need be pointed out that these platforms hardly indicate that a game was inactive and most times leaves there match clock active through out the match.

It is not possible for a Referee to allow 30 minutes of added time in a 45 minutes half. We appeal to fans and the media to always verify the information they share, especially such that are detrimental to the health of the brand.

It will be recalled that on MatchDay 33 there was a similar incident in the match between Lobi Stars and Heartland which had several stoppages due to injuries and time wastage right from the first half. The game was not conclude on time and the same internet websites/blogs reported the match as having 27minutes added time which was totally not correct but also created similar confusion.

Furthermore, it must be emphasized for the general public to note that only the Match Official is in charge of the official timing of a match and not any online websites/blogs. The LMC is therefore awaiting the official match reports on the encroachment at Katsina so as to take appropriate actions/sanctions on any party found to have erred pursuant to the stipulations of the NPFL framework and rules.



https://npfl.ng/lmc-clarifies-timing-in-katsina-united-vs-remo-stars-match/

Full match

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CodQPVWaEME

Full match (continued)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgoVmJRiJ7M

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related