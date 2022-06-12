Make Nigeria 3 Regions; Let Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Head The 3 Regions – Okey Bakassi

Make Nigeria 3 Regions, Make Atiku, Tinubu And Obi Head The 3 Regions – Okey Bakassi

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has suggested that Atiku, Tinubu and Obi should be allowed to govern two geopolitical zones each from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote on his Facebook page;

“I saw this post and it actually got me wishing….since we have six geopolitical zones: Give Atiku NE & NW, Give Tinubu SW & NC and Give Obi SE & SS… Split the National budget into 3 equal parts and allow them head these regions for 4yrs after which we can evaluate progress and conduct a Presidential election if necessary.
#realitycheck #2023isimportant #getyourpvc”

