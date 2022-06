Teebillz shared an intimate photo of him and his woman in a pool as he warned men about the cost of keeping side chics, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the photo on Instagram, the couple posed chest to chest in the photo, their lips inches apart.

Teebillz captioned the photo;

“When you make your woman your side chic, you will understand how costly outside chic are for your soul”.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CelJuHnuXV9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

