https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5T_1QjPMTo

Man Apologizes to His Lover With A Benz After Breaking Up With Her (Photos, Video)

A man apologized to his lover with a Mercedes Benz GLK car after he initially broke up with her, IGBERETV reports.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cen7I1Oro_M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related