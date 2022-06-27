Man Arrested For Murder Of Female Neighbour In Anambra (Photo)

A 30-Year-Old Man, Ebube Oba, has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour, Uzoamaka Ekpe, in Nkpor Agu, Ogidi in Anambra state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the deceased, a 45-year-old mother of two was killed during a squabble with the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, today 26/6/2022 beseeched the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times,” the statement read.

“The CP gave the advice as Police Operatives at about 4:33pm on 25/6/2022 arrested one Ebube Oba ‘M’ aged 30years over alleged murder of a mother of two (2), Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45years, living at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi.

“Preliminary information reveals that late Mrs Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs. Ebube hit the victim in the chest and face with a fist blow before she collapsed.

“She was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty. The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody.”

The case shall be charged to court after investigations.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/26/man-kills-mother-of-two-during-fight-in-anambra/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related