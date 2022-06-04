Man Beaten To Pulp, Stripped Unclad For Stealing Generators In Bayelsa (Photos)

A Metal Scavenger was mercilessly beaten by residents after he was allegedly caught with three generators suspected to be stolen in Bayelsa, NaijaCover Reports.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 1, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

"This happened at Boropit at NIIT road, Etegwe Yenagoa yesterday. An iron condemn Aboki was beaten almost to death when he was caught with 3 stolen generators" the witness said.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

