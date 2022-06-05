Man Begs As Lady Confronts Him For Sexually Harassing Her In A Bus In Lagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNtMtA8ITPU

Man Begs for Forgiveness As Lady Confronts Him For Sexually Harassing Her In A Commercial Bus In Lagos (Photos, Video)

A man begged for forgiveness after he was confronted for reportedly sexually harassing a female passenger on a commercial bus in Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

Twitter user named Efyaa, who shared the incident on the micro-blogging platform stated that the incident happened on Tuesday, May 17, on a bus from Ogba to the Obalende area of the state.

She noted that the man was touching a female passenger who sat beside him on the bus inappropriately when she gave him a slap on the face and he tried to retaliate.

Efyaa said when all the other female passengers on the bus accosted him, the man admitted harassing the lady and started begging for forgiveness.

Sharing a photo of the man and video proof, Efyaa wrote,

“Today I entered a bus with a sexual predator and I’ll appreciate if you could to please repost this. You’ll know why amplifying this tweet is very important by the end of this thread. Here’s the face of said predator.

Another video proof of him begging the lady- He eventually admitted guilt and was saying he’s using God to beg us. Oh yeah, next time think about God before you do something so stupid!.

We couldn’t get his name by the end of our trip and he sped away. All the men in the bus who could overpower him said nothing and let him leave. The driver said nothing as well. When the lady admonished the driver, a passenger (man) in the front insulted her to say.. See the body you’re using to shout sef’. Let that sit in! A lady in the bus gave her contact of someone in human rights but with so little info about him. It might be hard to find him.”

https://twitter.com/xo_efyaa/status/1526283146328670209?t=9bdtJ91u27EA4jcOHEkqNg&s=19

