A young Nigerian man by the name of Ahmed has been busted for defrauding his elderly host in America less than 6 months after arriving in the country and their house.

Ahmed was using the social security number of his benefactor (an elderly man) to set up accounts and request various bank cards which he used for online purchases.

He is seen in the video initially denying after which he knelt down to beg claiming he was sorry.

