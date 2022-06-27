Man Dies As His Car Runs Under Parked Trailer Along Benin-Ore Road

A Man has died in an accident while travelling from the Eastern part of Nigeria to Lagos.

A Video of the man is being circulated to help notify his family of his demise.

According To The Narrator in the Video, As Sighted By NaijaCover, The Man, who is the only occupant of the car, is believed to have run under a trailer while driving.

The Deceased was driving a Lexus GX470 with reg. no. AGL501HB.

Watch The Video From The Scene As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://twitter.com/SMStalker/status/1540769369587945473?t=7ipEbS2VvTZlmTZ7TCN20Q&s=19

