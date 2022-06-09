Man Dressed Like A Woman Enters College Of Nursing To Steal (Photo)

A 25-Year-Old Man has been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command over alleged criminal trespassing and attempting to commit theft.

Jika John, who is from Michika Local Government Area but resides at Sabon Pegi in Wuro Chekke, Yola South LGA, in Adamawa State, was arrested on Monday, June 6, 2022.

He reportedly dressed as a woman and gained entrance into the College of Nursing and Midwifery Yola to steal gas cylinder from the female hostel.

He was apprehended following a distress call from the College.

Speaking to newsmen at the headquarters of the Police Command, the Suspect Jika claimed that there was a girl in the school who asked him to pay her a visit in order to have sex.

The suspect said that he made an arrangement with the girl on Sunday, June 5, 2022, to meet on Monday when all her roommates will be out of the hostel.

When Monday came, he wore female clothes so as to have easy access to the hostel.

Jika said that he was apprehended by security while on his way to the hostel between 7:30 to 8:00 pm.

He insisted that his plan was to go and have sex and not to steal.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the OC Crack Squad of the Police Command, CSP Ahmed Danjuma Gombi, said that it was not true that he was in the school to have sex with a lady but to steal gas cylinders in order to sell it.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/man-dressed-like-a-woman-enters-college-of-nursing-to-allegedly-steal.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related