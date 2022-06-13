Man Hacked By His Friend Because Of Girlfriend In Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

According to his Facebook post, one Zorle Lenee from Rivers state said he was hacked by his friend because the friend found him having an affair with the lady.

But according to insider, they said the victim has been having secret affair with the lady after knowing that the said lady was also in a relationship with his friend. The accused get Intel that his fiancée was right in the victim’s house that night. So the accused later went to his friend’s place and saw them together in bed and the result is the picture below.

Pls guys, stay away from someone’s fiancée.

