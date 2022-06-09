Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Stabs Himself In Lagos (Graphic Pic)

Candid Estate community, Araromi Ale, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State was thrown into pandemonium yesterday, when a man identified as Wasiu allegedly slit the throat of his wife, simply identified as Fathia, in the presence of their only son. The late Fathia was said to be pregnant when disaster struck.

A witness said Wasiu had called his relatives, his wife’s relatives, and his Landlady that his wife was dead.

When the Landlady got the information, she was said to have immediately called on the CDA Chairman, who immediately sent a distress call to the Nigeria Police station, Morogbo. When the police arrived and forcefully opened the door of the deceased’s apartment, they found the lady semi nude in a pool of her own blood with her neck slit.

Wasiu was also found on the floor with his intestine gushing out of his stomach.

Police immediately took the couple to Badagry General Hospital, where the wife, Fathia, was pronounced dead on arrival, while the husband was taken to emergency section where he is recuperating under close police watch.

A senior police officer, who led the team, said an investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of Fathia had begun.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/man-kills-wife-stabs-self-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related