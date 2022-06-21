Man Seeks For Justice For His Brother Killed By A Sergeant In Rivers State (Pix)

Man seeks justice for his late Brother.

A Facebook user Lebe Uche Gira is seeking for justice for his late brother who was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a rogue police officer in his home.

He wrote on his Facebook page “

My brother was shot right in his house at 10:43pm on Saturday(18/06/2022) by one Sergeant. Okereke Oyankachi Emmanuel of police training college Nonwa Tai and he ran away. Please my friends,the good people of Nigeria repost let’s find justice for my brother.

Kindly share this post as we seek for justice

