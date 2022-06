Man Stopped From Committing Suicide By Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos, Video)

A frustrated young man who tried to commit suicide by jumping into Lagos lagoon was stopped at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge following a quick intervention by officers of LCC patrol, IGBERETV reports.

He has been handed over to the Police.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeQwmT1g05U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

