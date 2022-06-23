Man Storms Friend’s Hotel Room And Finds His Girlfriend Hiding In The Bathroom (Pix)

A man who got information that his girlfriend was cheating on him with his friend paid a visit to the guy to confirm for himself.

He stormed the hotel where he friend was lodged and knocked really hard until the door was opened. He recorded the moment he got into a confrontation.

The man saw his girlfriend’s clothes on the bed and kept calling out her name, Blessing, but his friend said that she was not in his apartment.

He searched the entire room and went to the bathroom where he found his girlfriend hiding in the bathroom.

The boyfriend then demanded that she follows him home, however, she was pleading with him.

Watch the Video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfG8pkdsy06/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

