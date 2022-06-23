Man Uses One Vehicle To Campaign For Both PDP & APC In Adamawa (Video, Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BT05peb_nU

Man uses one vehicle to campaign for both PDP and APC

He wants PDP candidate, Atiku, to be president, and APC candidate, Binani, to be Adamawa governor.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: