Mass Defection Hits APC In Kebbi As Aliero Joins Senate Leader, Others In PDP

Senator Aliero left APC for PDP, Gives Reason.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Distinguished Senator Adamu Aliero has left the ruling party, APC and decamped to the opposition party, PDP.

The former two times Governor of Kebbi State and Former FCT Minister said, he left the ruling party because of the great provocation, ridicule and flagrant persecution, to give opportunity for peace, reconciliation and harmonious existence.

Senator Aliero further said baffling and alarming for his State Governor to get away with the fraudulent act of composing the list of delegates were the major reasons why he left the ruling party, APC.

The three times Senator who represents Kebbi Central Senatorial District, said it was after an extensive consultations with all the important stakeholders that he had to come to this difficult but inevitable decision to pitch his political tent elsewhere; where he could enjoy greater sense of belonging and where the interest of the Nigerian would be best served.

“For the past three years, my people and associates have suffered alienation and have been treated as outsiders in their own party. Thus, many have become disaffected and disenchanted. At the same time, opportunities to seek redress and correct these anomalies were deliberately blocked as a Hovernment within a government had formed an impregnable wall and left in the cold, everyone else who was not recognized as “one of us”. This is why we decided to seek accomodations elsewhere”.

Senator Aliero appreciate the National Chairman of the APC for his interventions and efforts at containing the excesses of the Governor during it’s difficult time.

The former governor hopes that the APC will respect the choice he has made as a democratic right so that he could not become enemies of one another despite political differences.” He added.

Some bigwigs who joined Senator Adamu includes Former Governor of Kebbi State, Alh. Sa’idu Usman Nasamu Dakingari, Senate Leader and Senator Representing Kebbi North, Senator Dr. Yahayya Abdullahi, Former Deputy Comptroller of Custom, Alh. Muhammad Mera (Ciroman Kabob Argungu), National Chairman, Federal Road Safety Corps, Hon. Buhari Bello, Members House of Representatives, Representing Birnin Kebbi Kalgo and Bunza, Hon. Bello Yakubu Rilisco, His Colleague,

representing Aliero, Gwandu and Jega, Hon. Muhammad Umar Jega, and Hon. Abdullahi Zimbo, Member Representing Dandi and Arewa in the House of Representatives.

Others were Former Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly and Member Representing Dandi local Government, Rt. Hon. Samaila Abdulmumin Kamba, Deputy Speaker and Member Representing Aliero Constituency, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Buhari Aliero, that of Gwandu, Hon. Habibu Labbo Gwandu, and Hon. Samaila Bui, Member Representing Augie in the House of Assembly.

The remaining are Chairman State Emergency Management Agency, Alh. Sani Dododo, Former Commissioner of Agriculture, Alh. Abdullahi Lamba Yauri, Former Commissioner of Finance, Arch. Bala Sani Kangiwa, Federal Commissioner, National Character Commission, Hon. Atiku Bunu Jega, Former Chairmen of Jega, Dandi, Kalgo and Aliero Local Government,

Barr. Shehu Marshal, Hon. Garba Salihu Dila Kamba, Hon. Umar Namashaya Diggi and Hon. Abubakar Sale Samaila Aliero.

Prof Sahabi Danladi Mahuta who’s aspiring for the position of House of Representatives, Hon. Mansur Musa Jega, Hon. Umar Kalgo, Former Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers and some councillors also joined Senator Aliero’s decamping from the ruling party to the opposition party, PDP.

Houd Aliero,

Media Aide,

Senator Adamu Aliero.

