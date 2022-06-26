Former minister of transportation and Also a gubernatorial Aspirant of APC in sokoto state Alh.Yusuf Sulaiman officailly Dumps APC to PDP and Collected his membership card of the PDP through the state chairman party Hon.Bello Aliyu Goronyo.
Mass defection hits APC in sokoto as Gov Tambuwal with incoming VP Dr. ifeanyi Okowa welcomes, Hon. Yusuf Suleiman, Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Salam, Hon. Abubakar Gada, Hon. Yusuf Isah Kurdula, Sen. Bello Jibril, Hon. Abdullahi M. Hassan and 100,000 supporters to PDP this evening.
Mass Defection Hits APC In Sokoto As Over 100,000 Members Join PDP
