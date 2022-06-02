Mass Shooting At Medical Building In Tulsa, Oklahoma. 3 Dead, Suspect Killed (Pics)

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT ST FRANCIS — shooter is down, please avoid the area.

PLEASE AVOID ST FRANCIS AT 61ST AND YALE — ALL ROADS ARE CLOSED.

Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation.

At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.

REUNIFICATION SITE: We’re asking family members/friends to go to Memorial High School west of LaFortune Park for a reunification site.

More information to follow.



SOURCE

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were wounded and that “some unfortunately were killed.” He sais it was a “catastrophic scene.”



SOURCE

At least 4 dead, including suspect, after mass shooting at medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, city councillor says



SOURCE

