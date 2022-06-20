Mbaka Distances Himself From Protest Against Closure Of His Adoration Ministry

Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka has distanced himself from the protest against the closure of Adoration Ministry, IGBERETV reports.

Protesters took to the streets to oppose the closure of Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry on Sunday, 19th June 2022.

The Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most. Rev. Callistus Onaga barred all Catholic faithful from attending services at Father Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry,

This was after the priest had faced severe criticisms after he declared that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, could never be Nigeria’s President because he was too stingy.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday, Mbaka said he is not in any way involved in that activity and that he received with obedience the directive of the Bishop.

He appealed to the faithful especially members of the Adoration Ministry to be calm and refrain from measures of violence.

