Medical Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVC At His Hospital In Enugu (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR-wUZ4ppOU

Medical Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVC At His Hospital In Enugu (Photos, Video)

A medical doctor, Dr Kingsley Obioha has replaced consultation fee with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) at his hospital, (God’s Own Hospital & Assisted Reproduction Center) in Enugu State, IGBERETV reports.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist said patients who have their PVCs will enjoy free medical consultation.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0s5xGAqjW5BMNVY8FCcGysnzXMWiptKmQf7HiDAR82hBmmkgnFHobMkJDojBYD8zbl&id=100000858110310

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: