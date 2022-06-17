https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR-wUZ4ppOU

Medical Doctor Replaces Consultation Fee With PVC At His Hospital In Enugu (Photos, Video)

A medical doctor, Dr Kingsley Obioha has replaced consultation fee with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) at his hospital, (God’s Own Hospital & Assisted Reproduction Center) in Enugu State, IGBERETV reports.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist said patients who have their PVCs will enjoy free medical consultation.



