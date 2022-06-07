‘Men, Please Leave People’s Wives Alone!’

I have bn longing to create this topic for some months now,but due to my busy schedules as I barely have time.

For some time now…. I have bn noticing a particular pattern going on and couple with some experiences which I ain’t cool with.

I don’t know if other married women finds it cool,but to me it’s very disgusting and appalling.

Sometimes I do wonder if those wondering phalluses no even get eyes to see that the woman they’re chasing is even married sef.

Aren’t they seeing the little kids with the women?

You become a target if they by any chance noticed your husband isn’t based in same state with you and comes once in a while and God epp you if you’re beautiful and always decently dressed.

Recently I had another experience….I was somewhere with my daughter picking some items…when this man with his bend bend legs like pastor gbejero walked up to me and said he likes me,that he has bn noticing me for sometime,he was even twitching….

I just looked at him then laughed,I told him to take a walk…..few weeks later I saw him trekking under the hot sun going from store to store with his bend bend legs like oshodi octopus.

One sick one even had the impetus telling me…I go dey chop like thief from corner oga nor go know.

Before he even finished the statement…a powerful slap landed on his cheek,yes I can be mean and bold at same time.

Surprising these men would go back home then pretend to their wives,them no go tell them say….them dey run after people wives.

On-line isn’t even different……

So men…chasing people’s wives….how do you sleep at night?

