I am from Edo state, benin precisely.

over here everyone is supporting obi i feel edo state is the most obident state in the south

Tinubu would get the least support and disliked by many over here, everyone here thinks little of Atiku no knows anything about Kwan Kwankwaso

so what’s yours….?

