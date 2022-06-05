Metro Delight Hotel Abuja Sealed Over Death Of Singer, Zulee Zoo’s Aboh (Photos)

Earlier Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7161691/mike-aboh-zule-zoo-dies

Metro Delight Hotel Abuja Sealed Off Over Death Of Zulee Zoo’s Michael Aboh (Photos)

Dutse Alhaji Divisional Police Headquarters has sealed off Metro Delight Hotel Abuja few hours ago following the death of Zule Zoo music group’s singer, Michael Aboh in the hotel, IGBERETV has learnt.

Michael Aboh reportedly slumped and died while taking his bath in the hotel this morning.

The manager and few staff of the hotel have been taken to the Police Station for interrogation.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02yySEbynDLtgUWYtYQbad8TD57pbZhXJQz4NVj7VyRN3T8wEmxKBhPmD4yB6v1wJql&id=100063868451325

