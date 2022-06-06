Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Break-up After Over A Year Of Dating

The A Journal for Jordan actor, 35, and Harvey, 25, have broken up after dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

A representative for Jordan could not be reached for comment. Reps for Harvey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment..

https://people.com/movies/michael-b-jordan-and-lori-harvey-breakup-exclusive/

Ever since I heard of their breakup yesterday, everyone, especially guys have been tagging Lori Harvey a hoe and other distasteful names for a loose woman. Saying things like “she belongs to the street” nye nye nye.

I can count the number of men Lori Harvey has dated (though that’s none of my business) meanwhile I can’t say the same for Michael B. Jordan because it’s NUMEROUS. Yet she’s the one getting all the hate after the breakup from both men and women alike. Y’all love to attack and hate on women. STOP HOE SHAMING LORI HARVEY!!!

It has to stop. Whether you like it or not, Lori Harvey is not ready for marriage and she’s gonna continue dating whoever she likes. Besides she’s just in her 20s. If some girl had tried to trap Michael in his 20s with marriage, I’m sure he’d have ran ten million miles away from her.

I don’t understand the hate against Lori. And for all those hating on her, this is the 21st century not the 14th century. Women are SEXUALLY LIBERATED!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related