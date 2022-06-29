Military Burnt Cross River Town After Youths Killed A Soldier

Twitter user, Soyi Hadassah, says the military burnt a town, Nko, in Cross River after youths killed a soldier.

As you sleep, please put my family in your prayers. My mother is displaced and still hiding. Pray for her comfort and safety. Pray for my hometown ‘Nko’ yakurr area of cross river state. This is a lot for me to handle.



https://twitter.com/Soyi_Hadassah/status/1541532282401570816?t=RPMfUt0gj-2HqsgKB8C_Vw&s=19

Dear Nigerians, They’re still shooting sporadically in my village (Nko, Yakurr area of cross river state.) It’s enough that they burnt our house with my father in it and my poor mother is still in tye Bush hiding for her life. We can’t even travel which makes more horrible.



https://twitter.com/Soyi_Hadassah/status/1541736175668436994?t=hL8LUuNJUaKBuGrXN7e1oQ&s=19

Another Twitter User, Cleokommy, also narrated her own experience.

The youths killed a soldier, so you burn the entire town to the ground? My 70 year old father refused to leave his home to run cos where he wan run go, and the military burned down his house with him in it. @HQNigerianArmy Omo una do this one ooo �



https://twitter.com/cleokommy/status/1541741231549603841?t=Qi8PIfG8b_L0eKXGABPw3g&s=08

