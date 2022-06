“God alone is God. He alone gives power. He alone takes the glory for who or what we are or become tomorrow.

When a mere mortal says “I made you” it is an affront to God, a stench to His nostrils and a challenge to His sovereignty.

Mind what you say lest He chooses to humble you’.

