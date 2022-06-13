Missing Abuja Farmer Found Killed And Dumped In A Well By His Workers (Video, Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85Rb74oAETw

A young Abuja farmer identified as Hussaini Aliyu Takuma has been found dead after going missing.

It was gathered that the young man went missing from his farm last Thursday, June 9, but after a thorough search, he was found murdered and thrown into a well.

Salemgists learned that he was found in a well opposite his farm in Jeda village in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A source who is familiar with the incident stated that the deceased’s workers stole 36 sheep and six goats from his farm after killing him.

The source said some young men working on his farm for an unknown reason took his life and threw his body in a well. His whereabouts were unknown until police operatives discovered his body in the well.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CetbyexKsCH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

