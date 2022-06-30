Missing Japanese Indecent Star Found Dead & Tied To A Tree Unclad (Pix)

The body of a missing Japanese adult star has been found naked and tied to a tree in a remote forest, according to police.

Rina Arano’s corpse was discovered in Hitachiota, Ibaraki Prefecture, after going missing on June 5.

Police are investigating Hiroyuki Sanpei, a man they say had been texting her before she went missing, and whose property her body was found close to.

Sanpei, of Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture, was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping and confining Arano.

The pair are believed to have met at Mito Station in Ibaraki Prefecture on June 5 after messaging each other on Twitter, with the texts having been found on Sanpei’s smartphone.

Police say that after picking Arano up at the station, Sanpei drove to his villa in Hitachiota, with drive recorder installed in Sanpei’s car capturing images of the car driving along a forest road that appeared to be near the place where the body was found.

Sanpei has denied the allegations, saying he took Arano with him to the villa and then dropped her off at a nearby store later on.

He also said he handcuffed her briefly, but did it with her consent, police said.

Sampei told police he’s not sure where Arano went after she left his home, though her cellphone was found inside his home, according to Japan Today.

Investigators believe that the 33-year-old dumped her body in an inconspicuous place, on a slope about six meters below a forest road near Sanpei’s villa.

Part of the 23-year-old porn star’s upper body was decomposed, but there were no noticeable external injuries on the body.

Arano, a resident of Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, was reported as missing by her family on June 8.

Born in 1999 and hailing from Tokyo the late porn star reportedly did a lot of projects as a freelancing nude model.

According to SheThePeople publication, Arano would charge around $1K per shoot.

She expanded her network with the help of sexually explicit videos which also included her meeting with clients at their residences

According to a police statement published by The Sun : “Rina Arano was tied to a tree without clothes and has been dead for almost two weeks.

“We are still trying to determine the cause of death.

“The man she was with was already questioned.”

The publication added that the post-mortem released on June 21 showed that Arano suffered a broken hyoid bone – the bone in the neck that supports the tongue.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/porn-stars-mysterious-death-after-27360144

