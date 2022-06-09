Mob Burns Bikes After Fatal Accident At Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

It is important to clear the air on what’s going on at Jakande Estate/Isheri Road. This morning, a motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian fell and died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider.

The Police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from lynching. The Police immediately took the rider to hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, an angry mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders.

The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, officers are on ground and normalcy has returned to the area.



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1534836692946931712

