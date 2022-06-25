Moment Secondary School Students Outran Police Officer In Owerri, Imo (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoItZWRYtL8
Moment Secondary School Students Outran A Police Officer In Owerri, Imo (Photos, Video)
A video shared online captured the moment secondary school students outran a Nigerian police officer who chased them, IGBERETV reports.
IGBERETV gathered that the students, of Government College, Owerri, Imo state who were rejoicing after they finished writing their WAEC exams blocked roads and caused riots in the area and according to reports, their Principal called the police to scare them away.
