Mosquitoes Or Heat? Choose Your Poison

I know this is not the right place to put this….

Mods pardon the offense

My people, Mosquitoes or heat, which one can you manage while sleeping in the night?

I recently went to visit my mom at Sango ota and the visit was hell for me…. After one month I packed my bag and ran back here.

The heat was always bad in the night so I take my bath and dress light in the night to cool myself but alas my doom … Immediately those mosquito fukas detects my entrance in dreamland, they start mining my blood. So I’ll wake up and cover myself but heat go still show me shege, then I’ll uncover myself and my blood get mined again … So was the routine for one full month.

The worst part of the mosquito’s battle is their wack ‘humming’ sound close to the ear …. I was so traumatized that I imagine hearing a mosquito singing Kiss Daniel ‘Laye’ song to my ear.

While naturally Ekiti is cold in the night, I can still manage Sango’s heat but ladies and gentlemen I can’t manage mosquitoes.

Which one can you manage ?

