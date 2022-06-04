Mother Abandons Newborn Baby With Placenta Still Attached In Bauchi (Photo)

A Newborn Baby Boy with his placenta still attached was abandoned in the Sarkin Kudu area of Bogoro local government area, Bauchi State.

The Baby was found naked on a rock with his placenta still attached on Thursday, June 2.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, June 3, a Social Worker in the area, said that the baby was found by residents of the area who are now taking care of the baby.

She said: “Our office received a report yesterday (Thursday) that a newborn baby boy was abandoned in Sarkin Kudu. Before we got there the newborn baby had been picked up by one of the women in the area who had started taking care of him.

“He is now doing well and in good condition. We have also informed the security agents and investigation is ongoing to get the mother of the baby.”

The social worker, who expressed appreciation to the people of the area and the woman who found and took care of the baby, appealed to the mother of the baby to come and claim her newborn baby, adding that the social welfare office of the local government will continue to take care of the baby until investigations are completed and the mother of the baby found.

Confirming the incident, PPRO of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said that some farmers had reported the case to a police station in the area.

He said: “Yesterday, June 2nd, 2022, at about 8.30am, some good samaritans went to the Bogoro Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on their way to the farm, they discovered an abandoned baby crying in an uncompleted building.

“On receiving the complain, the DPO and his team of officers and men moved to the scene and took the abandoned baby to the Bogoro General Hospital for medical checkup.

“After the medical doctors certified that the baby is healthy, they handed the baby to the Social Welfare Department of Bogoro Local Government Area.

“Investigation has begun and will be expanded in order to get the mother of the baby to know why she abandoned the baby in that manner.”

