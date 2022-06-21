Motorcycle Rider Plays Karate On Spotting Chinese On Nigerian Street (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tihqq3xG4Fw

Motorcycle Rider Plays Karate On Spotting Chinese Indigenes On Nigerian Street (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian motorcycle rider got many people laughing when he spotted some Chinese nationals on the road, came down from his motorcycle, and began to mimic Chinese fighters as seen in many Chinese films, IGBERETV reports.

While the rider was on the act, the speechless Chinese men watched him and distanced themselves from him.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfDx2gWAoyB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

