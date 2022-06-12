Mr Jollof Declares Support For Tinubu. Nigerians React As Old Video Resurfaces

The internet never forgets.

Nigerians dig up old video of Mr Jollof dragging APC presidential flagbearer Bola Tinubu in 2020,

Fastforward to Today Mr Jollof has endorsed Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XwQ6X1RH7A

Shortly after comedian Mr Jollof announced his support Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Nigerians dug up an old video showing the moment he dragged the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) flagbearer in 2020.

The emergence of the old video follows Mr Jollof’s meeting with Tinubu, courtesy of the politician’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Seyi was heard telling his dad how Mr Jollof has been fighting for his cause to become the next president of Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, Tinubu gladly shook hands with Mr Jollof, noting that he was impressed.

Consequently, things took an undesired turn, with Mr Jollof currently under fire after Nigerians dug up the infamous video where he slammed the APC presidential flagbearer, saying that he isn’t fit to be called the ‘Jagaban’ and that Tony Elumelu outperforms him.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeoScvmoeNn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CetJmB4ota7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related