I was blind now I can see !!!! Anything you see or heard about me na my past.

I wonder why people bullying me over Supporting Bola Tinubu, He is my Choice!

Go and support your own choice

Tinubu’s with you I stand. Mr Jollof says

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGpk2fsg0K0

Mr. Jollof Fires Back at Critics and Fans over Declaring Support for Tinubu

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CevA-CZoxXa/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

