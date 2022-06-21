Murder Of Iniobong Umoren: Court To Deliver Judgement August 4

Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting, in Uyo has fixed August 4, 2022 for judgement in the alleged rape and murder of jobseeker, and a graduate of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Miss Iniubong Umoren.

The trial judge, Justice Nkanang fixed the judgement date yesterday after the prosecution and defence adopted their final written addresses.

The first, second, and third defendant, Uduak-Abasi Akpan, Frank Akpan and Anwan-Bassey Akpan are standing trial for the alleged murder case.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/murder-of-aibom-jobseekers-court-to-deliver-judgement-august-4/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related