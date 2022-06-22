Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Not A Hindrance To Good Leadership – Pat Utomi

Professor Pat Utomi has dismissed the ongoing furore over alleged plan by a political party to present a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for 2023 election.

Utomi said a Muslim- Muslim ticket is not a hindrance to good leadership.

According to him, Nigeria needs leaders of competence, compassion, and commitment to overcome its challenges.

He stated this on Wednesday through a virtual message at the instance of the ongoing Double Diamond Platform Global (DDPG) Leadership Series held in Lagos.

Utomi, the Lead Speaker at the session, said that national discuss on leadership should be hinged on performance and delivery and not on primordial sentiments.

Good leadership should seek to uplift the common man. That is the starting point of quality leadership, and then you want everybody to feel ownership.

When you begin to completely shut down a whole population, whether it is because of religion or ethnicity, you compound the process of trying to deliver.

“Good leadership can come from anywhere… The best is the one that mixes up everybody, Muslim, Christian, and everybody feel comfortable,” he said.

However, Utomi expressed regrets that Nigeria was in the present situation because of the structure of the federation.

He doubted the possibility of the country making progress with its present structure of politics, pointing out ”we are in grave danger“.

