Muslim VP Is Good For Tinubu. His Pastor Wife Will Balance The Ticket – Orji Kalu

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has stated there is nothing wrong if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, runs a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Kalu, who spoke while answering questions from reporters at the Senate, said it would be politically naive for Tinubu, a minority Muslim from the South-West, to choose a minority Christian from the North as his running mate.

He insisted that since Tinubu’s wife is a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), she will balance the ticket as a ‘de facto deputy president’ should Tinubu win the presidency.

He said that APC cannot afford to field two minorities and expect to win the 2023 presidential election.

https://thenationonlineng.net/nothing-wrong-with-muslim-muslim-for-tinubu-kalu/

