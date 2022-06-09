‘My 17-Year-Old Son Is Getting Out Of Hand’

I’m a single mother of two teenage sons, lost my husband 10 years ago and have been struggling to cater for them singlehandedly. My first son is 19 and the last 17 years but I’m getting fed up with the disrespect and regret not taking them to the village so I could remarry.

They both left secondary school and working to save up for school and I don’t ask them for a dime. My last son suddenly started behaving like a tout, pierced both ears and turning his hair to dread, takes my stuff without my permission and even to extent of holding my hands when I get furious to beat him.

My first son is dating a girl and spends all his money on her to the extend of asking me for transport fare sometimes. Sometimes they come home by 10 or 11pm and are ready to fight me if I get furious to discipline them.

What broke the camel’s back was that my last son went to a friend’s bday party overnight without telling me, my first son said he called to tell him he won’t return and NONE OF THEM TOLD ME under my roof.

I’ve tried talking calmly, denying certain privilege and discipline but it keeps getting worse, my last option is to take them back to their father’s village before I die of hbp.

I’m depressed nairalanders�, please I seek matured advice, thanks.

Please help me push to front page

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related