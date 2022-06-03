My Boss Fined Me N10,000 For An Assignment

He knows I don’t work on Saturdays and Sundays yet he have me an impromptu task to be done on Sunday… Funny enough, the task was done by my colleague that we were both assigned to do the job but my boss fined me 10k for not being their with my colleague on time.

My colleagues stays on the island, I stay on mainland…. Moreover my mum was admitted to the hospital during the week so I had already planned to go see her on weekend before my boss gave me a task..

I am just fed up.. How much be the salary wey I dey manage yet he fined me 10k for an assignment dt was done but only bcox I wasn’t there on time. He didn’t even care to listen.

I saw the handwriting but the truth is that I can’t stay at home without a job.

I am really on a look out for another job…

Guys pls I need a job… I have a degree in banking and finance.. I can take up any administrative duties,.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related