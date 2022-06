Good Evening Nairalanders, So this evening I came back from work very tired, my cousin Came into my room and said, “Broda, Please help me do my Math assignment”. To my surprise, it was word problem in mathematics. As a 300L B.Pharm student, I excitedly collected it and sharply wanted to do it at that spot, bt wat I thought it was wasn’t it. So I told her to leave it on d table wen am done I will check it again…

Pls help me show ur working, dat girl go request for explanation… Thanks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related