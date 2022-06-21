‘My Father, A Beneficiary Of Niger Delta Amnesty, Is A Very Lazy Person’

Sorry to bother y’all.

So let me brief you all a little bit about myself, I’m the first son of a family of five. Also a 300-level student, all my life I have been depressing and saddened by the kind of family I found myself in.

First of all, I must commend my dad for pulling me from secondary level to University.

The only thing I know my dad does for me is to pay my school fees and he leaves me with no other choice again.

Let me clear y’all a lot about him.

Second of all, he does nothing, he’s one of the Niger Delta amnesty beneficiaries which occurred some years ago. Ever since then, he depend on all that money to train five children.

He’s a stay-at-home dad, lol!

My dad left me with depression and hunger for me to deal with here in school.

Now, what got me annoyed to bring this issue here is, that I came back home for some weeks now to sustain myself because I have been going through a lot over there.

The little work that I use to do here in the village, was to get small money for myself and the girl that I brought home. This man has been relying on me all this while to be bringing money for feeding and any household stuff.

I have been here for two months now, working from Monday to Sunday and coming back late at night without any single savings on me.

I cry every night, laying curses on myself and that angel that made me become a first child.

I give this man every money, ranging from the one he will use and smoke, eat, soap, etc.

All he does is stay in the house from morning to night.

I’m tired!

School is depressing me, I have many courses that I am having issues with and no money to fix all these courses, and I have just a year to leave this school.

Home is also making me choose suicide as the only option left.

Whenever I tell him I don’t have money, he blows up and starts threatening me about how he’s going to withdraw from assisting me academically.

I’m tired!!

