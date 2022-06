Please help my man, he got retrenched today and it been heartbreaking for him.

His a graduate of accountancy with 4yrs experience in accounting. He can use excel, Ms word and Sage 50 and QuickBooks very well.

Has a very good understanding of LIRS, FIRS, ITF, NSTIF

Please help him, his a good man

Thank you in anticipation

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related