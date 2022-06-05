‘My Girlfriend’s Sister Is Acting Strange’

Hmmmm, I no dey always comment o Sha today I go post.

I’m 5 ft 9,( ajebutter barrack boy) fair and since from small na him Dem dey call me fine boy. Well to cut the long story short, I met a girl in school. She stays not too far from my apartment, so we became friends, after weeks we started dating, not too long I was introduced to her younger sister.

Although no sparks at first, we were always together as she became my friend, I broke up with the elder sister months after dating not because of the younger sis o but because our differences was too much.

A year later, the younger sis and I grew so fond of each other so I asked her out, she rejected but accepted one day. I got confronted by the elder sis Sha. I pleaded with her not to stop our affairs she agreed, but now omoh the girl no one see me for eyes she dey vex with the younger sis anyhow I don’t know what’s happening she wouldn’t even greet me and now she’s trying her best to keep us apart.

What should I do?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related