My Government Will Rehabilitate Displaced Bakassi People – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential candidate, has promised to rehabilitate Bakassi’s displaced people if elected.

He made the promise on Wednesday in Calabar, where he was meeting with delegates ahead of the All Progressives Congress’s upcoming presidential primary.

“We will create jobs, we will rehabilitate those who have been displaced in Bakassi,” Tinubu said, adding that he will make Calabar port operational.

Tinubu, who arrived with an entourage that included Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, told the delegates to vote for success and progress and to inquire about his achievements in Lagos.

“I can turn Nigeria around. We will bring back Nigeria’s prosperity. We will create commodity markets. Economic prosperity will be there for you and your children,” he said, adding that he will replicate his achievements in Lagos nationwide if elected president in 2023.

Former Borno governor Hashim Shettima stated that equity, justice, and fairness demand that power be transferred to the south, and that Tinubu is deserving of the position because he has made significant sacrifices to ensure the survival of democracy.

Ganduje also supported zoning the presidency to the South, claiming that Kano would swing votes in Tinubu’s favor.



