‘My In-Laws Are Driving Me Nuts’

I and my husband live in a mini flat (a room and parlor self contain) and since the very day we got the place early last year, his younger brother has been living with us because he fought with their father and my husband told him to come over to his place (we weren’t married then but live together) so he continued living with us till he went to school last year November, and we were both happy that we can finally have our own privacy.

Meanwhile my husband has a very nosy family, different family member keep coming to visit Everytime and spending up to 2 weeks until I change attitude to them and make them leave.

Fast forward to December, a month after his brother left, the parents called to let his sister move with us, hubby declined but his family won’t budge so he accepted.

Now hubby has travelled abroad and the sister wouldn’t leave, I don’t know what to do, she doesn’t do anything here and she’s rude. I want her to leave, I’ve tried stopping all the comfort she enjoys when her brother was around.

Please help

