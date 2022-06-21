My Job Is Ruining My Family

Good day great people of nairaland. I’ll make this as short as possible and forgive my typo errors.

I’ve been working in this construction firm for the past five years together with taking care of my family and my girlfriend who has been in school but due to ASUU strike, now at home.

I’m usually busy and spend less time at home except on weekends – Sundays.

Recently, my girlfriend has been talking me into changing the nature of my work to another job that will afford me the opportunity to give more time to my family and her. I insisted that I’ll need more time to be able to find another job but she will not have it that way.

Seems to spoke to my mother about it and it’s now hell in the home with my mother threatening she will kill herself if I don’t quit the job. This job is something I have used in completing my house and paying the fees of my girlfriend.

Lest I forget, I got the hint that my manager is considering me for a promotion and my quitting the job might just spell doom on me!

I’ll appreciate all your suggestions, advice and criticism. I’m really in a fix!

